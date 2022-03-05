Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.68 ($18.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group Spa has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.97 and a 200-day moving average of €22.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

