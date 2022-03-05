Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IHS Markit by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,349,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in IHS Markit by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

