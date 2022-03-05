Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $484,107.50 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BILL opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

