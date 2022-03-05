Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $484,107.50 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BILL opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.25.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
