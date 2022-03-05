Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$423,294.16 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.64. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.42.

ELD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

