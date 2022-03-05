iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Yvonne Mcgrath Sells 10,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ITOS opened at $33.67 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

