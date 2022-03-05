Chardan Capital Lowers Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $172.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $177.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.65.

NTLA stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after buying an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

