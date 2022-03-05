ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

