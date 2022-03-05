Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.42 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.79.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

