Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.80

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 5197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

