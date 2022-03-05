SciPlay Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

SCPL stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $21,866,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $18,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

