Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,887,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $633.06 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $638.93 and its 200 day moving average is $626.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

