Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Graco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Graco by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Graco by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

