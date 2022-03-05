Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 328,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 314,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on INNV shares. Barclays cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About InnovAge (Get Rating)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
