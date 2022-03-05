SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

