JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

