Evercore ISI Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.61.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

