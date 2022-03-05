Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GHL opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on GHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

