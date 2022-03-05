Marshall Wace LLP Takes $402,000 Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $46.16 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.