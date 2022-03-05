Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

