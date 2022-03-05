Invesco Ltd. Sells 74,872 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.93% of HomeStreet worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

