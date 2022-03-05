Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.
Shares of ERIC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
