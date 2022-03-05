Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

