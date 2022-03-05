Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $118.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.62.

Shares of TREX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. Trex has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,686,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

