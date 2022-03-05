Wells Fargo & Company Trims Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price to $43.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.92.

ITRI opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

