Analysts Set Expectations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MGIC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $897.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

