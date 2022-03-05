Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
DSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
