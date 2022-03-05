Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

DSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.