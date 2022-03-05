Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.61% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 558,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VII stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

