Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51.

