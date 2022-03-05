MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.57 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

