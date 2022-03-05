MML Investors Services LLC Has $307,000 Stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAG stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

