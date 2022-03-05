MML Investors Services LLC Buys 76 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.83 and a 12 month high of $202.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.