MML Investors Services LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.