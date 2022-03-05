MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

