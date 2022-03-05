$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.24 million to $473.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $194.48 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.48.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

