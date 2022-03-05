MML Investors Services LLC Sells 573 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 167.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

