Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,518 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GameStop by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

GameStop stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of -1.60. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

