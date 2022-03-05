Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 155,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

