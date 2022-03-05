Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $279,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $355,000.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.20. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 18.06 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

