DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $948.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

