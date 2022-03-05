Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 696,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Kinross Gold worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 56.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 255,929 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 382.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 20.0% during the third quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

