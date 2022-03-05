CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells $2,262,558.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $2,262,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CF opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $91.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

