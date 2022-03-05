Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,976 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 12,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $83,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,688 shares of company stock worth $478,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

