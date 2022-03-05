Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Camping World worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 139,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.67 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

