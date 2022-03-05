Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 492,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVB stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

