Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 11,696 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

