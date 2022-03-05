Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$624,982.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,734,219.65.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$61.98 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$50.55 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.95. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

