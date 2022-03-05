Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $750,872.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00.

ADI stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.39 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.