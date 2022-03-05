Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Sells $567,240.15 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.