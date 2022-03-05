Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Up 127.5% in February

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the January 31st total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,982 shares in the last quarter.

Eros STX Global stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

