iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.