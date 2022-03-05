SVB Leerink Trims Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price to $102.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $194.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

